Netflix account sharing era comes to an end: Company starts taking action against password sharing

Netflix, the popular streaming service, is cracking down on password sharing. According to the company, over 100 million households are sharing accounts which is impacting their ability to invest in new TV shows and movies. To address this issue, Netflix is introducing new measures to give members greater control over who can access their account.

Starting today, these measures will be rolled out in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, and will include a new way for members to set a primary location, manage account access and devices, transfer profiles, and watch while traveling.

Members will also be able to buy an extra member account for up to two people they don't live with. This new feature will cost CAD$7.99 per person per month in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, Euro 3.99 in Portugal, and Euro 5.99 in Spain.

Netflix says that it values its members and recognizes that they have many entertainment choices. The company also stated that it will refine these new features based on member feedback to continue to improve the service.

In conclusion, Netflix's move to crack down on password sharing is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the company and improving its ability to invest in new content for its members.

Also read: As Netflix’s Reed Hastings steps down, meet the two new CEOs replacing him

Also read: Netflix is hiring flight attendant for one of its private jets, offers pay of up to $385,000



