Netflix adds dialogue-only subtitles for cleaner, distraction-free viewing

Netflix has introduced a new subtitle format that displays only spoken dialogue, removing sound descriptions and speaker identifiers found in traditional closed captions. The change caters to users who want subtitles for clarity, without the extra clutter of non-verbal audio cues.

This new feature debuts with English-language Netflix Originals, beginning with Season 5 of You. Instead of lines like “Beth [nervously laughs]” or “[car alarm blares],” the new setting presents only the dialogue, creating a cleaner reading experience.

While Netflix already offered SDH/CC (Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing), this update is geared towards viewers who don’t require those accessibility features but still prefer to watch with subtitles on, whether due to quiet environments, accents, or personal preference.

According to Netflix, almost 50% of all US viewing hours include subtitles. A 2023 CBS News poll echoed that trend, revealing that half of American viewers regularly watch with captions on.

The popularity of subtitles has grown not just for accessibility reasons, but because of audio clarity challenges with modern streaming compression and the lower-quality speakers in TVs and phones. As The New York Times previously noted, muddled sound mixing often forces users to turn to subtitles for comprehension.

How to Enable the New Subtitles:

To activate the dialogue-only subtitles:

• Begin watching a supported title

• Open the language picker

• Select the “English” subtitle option (not “English [CC]”) under the English tab

This rollout follows Netflix’s recent expansion of subtitle and dubbing language options, offering viewers more control over how they experience content.