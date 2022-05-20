Netflix aims to be more accessible with audio descriptions, subtitles features

Celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) this year, Netflix is expanding its language availability of Audio Descriptions (AD) and Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH).

“How we access stories has changed a lot. Whether it’s video conference calls, texting, or the flashing doorbell, nowadays technology can build bridges to access for many people living with disabilities,” explained Heather Dowdy, Director of Product Accessibility, Netflix in a note.

“For decades, your access to entertainment was determined by where you lived and what language you spoke, meaning that until recently people who needed AD or SDH could only enjoy a story if it was made in their local language,” Dowdy explained.

Starting this month and over 2023, AD and SDH will be made available across more of Netflix’s catalogue and in 20 more languages including Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

Netflix is also adding new badges to its shows and films to mark out the ones that have AD and SDH on Web and iOS to make it easier for people to discover content suited to their needs.

“By increasing our SDH and AD language availability to over 20 languages, we hope to give all of our members the ability to see their lives reflected on screen, no matter where you’re from, what language you speak, or what abilities you have,” Dowdy wrote.

Additionally, Netflix has launched its first-ever collection titled ‘Celebrating Disability with Dimension’ featuring 50 shows and films that have characters or stories about people living with disabilities.

“With over 1 billion people living with disabilities globally, the opportunity to tell more inclusive stories and bond within our communities over storytelling is tremendous. We will also be hosting Accessibility Screenings in select countries globally to bring our AD and SDH features to life outside of the living room and discuss ways to make entertainment more accessible,” Dowdy said.

