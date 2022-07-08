Netflix introduces spatial audio, to roll out with select titles

Netflix has introduced spatial audio on the platform in collaboration with Sennheiser and it is rolling out with select titles. “Often, the subtlety of sound goes unnoticed, but it can have a profound impact on the atmosphere of a scene and fundamentally change the audience’s response,” Netflix explained while making the announcement about the new immersive sound feature.

The company added that this spatial audio feature will help enhance the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo. So no matter what device you are watching Netflix on, you should be able to experience it in spatial audio as along as the title you are watching supports spatial audio.

The spatial audio support is rolling out across the Netflix catalog starting July 8 and to find which titles support it, all you need to do is type in ‘spatial audio’ in the search bar. This will pull up all the titles that come with spatial audio and you can take your pick.

Netflix’s support for spatial audio joins the other enchancement features the platform already has, including support for 4K content, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and its proprietary Netflix Calibrated Mode.

Netflix recently introduced a cheaper, but ad-supported, tier which is expected to roll out soon. The platform’s CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed at a recent event that an ad-supported tier was coming soon.

"We've left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say: 'Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don't mind advertising. We are adding an ad tier; we're not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We're adding an ad tier for folks who say, 'Hey, I want a lower price and I'll watch ads’,” Sarandos said.

