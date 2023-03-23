Netflix is going all in on gaming, 40 new games announced for 2023

Netflix, the streaming giant known for its hit thriller series Squid Game, is making headlines again with its rapidly growing catalogue of playable games. The company recently announced plans to add 40 new games to its platform in 2023, as well as working with partners to produce 30 more. In addition, Netflix's in-house game studio is currently developing 16 new games.

This gaming expansion is a key part of Netflix's overall strategy to provide a well-rounded entertainment experience for its subscribers. The company plans to release new games every month in 2023, with a focus on developing games based on popular Netflix shows. One such game, Too Hot to Handle: Love is A Game, based on Netflix's unscripted dating show of the same name, is already available on the platform, and another Too Hot to Handle title is set to be released later this year.

"Our goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games-- in different genres and formats-- because we believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one (or many!) that is right for them," the company said in a statement.

"Next year, ustwo's brilliant and beautiful Monument Valley franchise is coming to Netflix, starting with Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2, with more to come," it added.

Netflix's latest gaming partnership is with Ubisoft, and the two companies are set to release an exclusive game called Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace on April 18th. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for the streaming service, as it continues to expand its gaming offerings and attract a wider audience.

To access Netflix's games, simply launch the Netflix app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and search for "mobile games". Clicking on a game will provide you with more information, and pressing the "Get Game" button will take you to the app store where you can download the game onto your device. For now, all games are included with any Netflix membership.

