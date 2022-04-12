Netflix is rolling out another way to rate content and curate your homepage better

Netflix is getting, as The Verge calls it, its own version of a ‘superlike’. The streaming platform is all set to introduce a new button that will help users curate their homepage better with content that they like. The new ‘Two Thumbs Up’ button joins the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down options that already exist. The new Two Thumbs Up button can be found next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons across devices and interfaces.

The main idea behind these buttons is to help Netflix understand what kind of shows you like and suggest similar ones. Recommending shows according to what you’ve already watched or are watching, is something Netflix already does. Giving a show a thumbs up or a thumbs down helps the platform leave some of their recommendations out and include others. The Two Thumbs Up feature will help users indicate that they really liked something and Netflix says that this has been a “highly requested feature”.

“Members have never had as many great entertainment options as they have right now. Being able to find the shows and movies that you’re going to love is really important. We want to continue to make Netflix the place where it’s easiest to choose something to watch,” Christine Doig-Cardet, director of product innovation and personalization experiences at Netflix, told The Verge.

Doig-Cardet said that users wanted something more than just indicating what content they liked or disliked and this Two Thumbs Up feature should help in this matter. So basically it is like this - Netflix already recommends content to you, it’s now going to (try and) do it better.

Netflix is known for its user-focused experiences, and the platform is constantly testing new features to make it better, offering users new ways to find shows and movies they might want to watch. They introduced a Top 10 row of shows and movies in 2020 to show top content from the site. This was followed by a ‘Play Something’ feature that was added in 2021. Most helpfully, Netflix added the option to edit the ‘Continue Watching’ row across devices earlier this year which allowed users to weed out shows they’ve watched a bit of and disliked. Doig-Cardet also said that Netflix is going to add more customisation tools and features over time.

“We hope to end choice fatigue with new features that we’re adding this year. It’s a huge part of where we want to invest — providing those mechanisms to give more of the control back to the user to help tailor their experience to their personal taste,” she said.

Before the thumbs up and thumbs down, Netflix had a five-star rating feature that it discontinued in 2017.

