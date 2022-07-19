Netflix to come between friends! New feature to make sharing of password chargeable

For a while, we’ve heard some news about how Netflix is not ok with users sharing their passwords and accounts with friends all over the place. The platform is now testing a new way to end this password-sharing issue, which is so easy to do, is free, and, thus, has been one of the key features for the Los Gatos-headquartered streaming major.

Netflix has launched an “add extra member” option for users in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru (for starters). If users are sharing passwords with others not living in their homes, the people using the password/account will have to pay to use your Netflix account.

The platform has announced that it is going to bring in a similar “add a home” or “add extra member” feature to other regions soon. The “add a home” feature is going to be tested in countries like the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Argentina.

Netflix has not announced any plans for bringing this feature to India yet, but we would not be surprised if it does. It appears to be a pretty global plan so other countries might soon be brought into the fold. Also, the platform had hinted that it was going to start charging users for sharing their Netflix account passwords by the end of 2022. Going by that, we might see more countries coming under this plan soon.

What is the new “Add a home” feature?

Some countries are going to soon see this new “Add a home” button on their Netflix accounts soon. With this feature rolling in, users will have to create a home where they can add other users living in the same house. This will allow all the people in that ‘home’ to access Netflix on any device. These members will also be able to access Netflix while travelling.

Now, if you need to allow someone else to use your Netflix account in another home, you will have to pay. Adding a new home to your account currently costs 219 pesos (Rs 320 approx) in Argentina and $2.99 (Rs 240 approx) in other regions this feature is being tested in. If, and when this feature rolls out in India, it might cost something between Rs 250 and Rs 350, but this is just a guestimation on our end.

Can everyone add a new home to their Netflix account?

There are some rules, of course.

People subscribing to Netflix’s Basic plan will be able to add one extra home to their profile, while those subscribing to the Standard and Premium plan will be able to add two homes and three homes, respectively.

Users setting up these homes will also be able to control where their accounts are being used allowing them to easily withdraw permissions from the Setting page whenever they want.

