Netflix to cut subscription prices in over 100 countries to take on Disney, Amazon, HBO

Netflix, the popular streaming service, recently announced that it would be lowering its prices in certain countries to increase its subscriber base. The move is part of Netflix's efforts to compete with other streaming services and gain a foothold in developing markets, where price sensitivity is high.

The company has cut prices ranging anywhere from 13 to 60 per cent in over 100 countries. Unfortunately for those in India, there is no reduction in the subscription price so far.

"We're always exploring ways to improve our members' experience. We can confirm that we are updating the pricing of our plans in certain countries," a spokesperson for the company said.

Netflix's decision to lower prices has been met with mixed reactions. The move is likely to increase the platform's subscriber base in the affected countries, which could help to drive growth in the long term. Netflix currently has over 230 million subscribers worldwide, but it has been struggling to gain a foothold in some markets, particularly in Asia and Africa.

On the other hand, the price cuts could impact Netflix's revenue and profitability, particularly if the company is unable to attract enough new subscribers to offset the lower prices. In response to the news, shares of Netflix dropped by as much as 5 per cent, underperforming the broader market and on course for its worst day in more than two months.

Netflix has long been seen as a leader in the streaming industry, but it faces stiff competition from other platforms, including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max. These competitors have been gaining ground in recent years.

To stay ahead of the competition, Netflix has been investing heavily in original content. The company has also been experimenting with new features, such as the ability to watch content at faster or slower speeds.

The move to lower prices is just the latest in a series of efforts by Netflix to remain competitive and appeal to a broader audience. While it remains to be seen whether the strategy will pay off in the long run, it's clear that the streaming industry is becoming increasingly competitive.

