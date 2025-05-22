Netflix to stop working on these devices from June 2: Here's what users need to know

Amazon Fire TV Stick users have just been handed a hard deadline: as of June 2, 2025, select Fire TV devices will no longer support Netflix. If you’re still streaming on the original Fire TV or first-generation Fire TV Stick, your Netflix app will go dark, and there’s no workaround past that date, as reported by PC World.

Advertisement

Amazon has begun notifying affected customers via email that their devices will lose Netflix functionality on June 2, according to Tom’s Guide. The change applies to the original Fire TV and the first-generation Fire TV Stick models, including the version bundled with the Alexa voice remote. These units, launched in 2014, haven’t received software or security updates in recent years.

“Starting June 2, select Fire TV devices will stop supporting the Netflix app,” the notification warns. After that date, users won’t be able to access Netflix or watch any of its content on the affected hardware.

Netflix has not issued an official statement explaining the discontinuation, but industry experts point to advances in streaming technology, particularly the AV1 codec, which delivers higher quality video at lower bandwidth. Older Fire TV hardware simply lacks the processing power to handle these modern codecs, making continued support technically impractical.

Advertisement

For users still holding onto first-gen Fire TV devices, the only remedy is an upgrade. Amazon recommends the Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Stick 4K Max, both of which support today’s streaming standards and provide improved performance and video quality.