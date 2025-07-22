Netflix uses AI generated videos in shows: Efficiency gains worth the creative trade-offs?

Netflix has officially entered the era of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in content creation, marking a major milestone in how television shows are made. The technology made its debut in the forthcoming Argentine science fiction series El Eternauta, where AI was used to generate a complex visual effects sequence.

The scene, in which a building dramatically collapses in Buenos Aires, was created using generative AI tools developed in-house by Netflix’s production engineering team and its visual effects unit, Scanline VFX. This is reportedly the first time generative AI footage has been used in the final edit of a Netflix Original production.

Faster, Cheaper, and Creatively Scalable

Traditionally, such VFX would take weeks, if not months, and cost significantly more to produce. Thanks to Netflix’s AI-powered pipeline, the sequence was completed in a fraction of the time, reportedly ten times faster than previous methods, and at a reduced cost, making it feasible within the series' budget constraints.

Netflix says its aim is not to replace creatives but to give them better tools. “We’re doing it to create optionality and increase capacity for artists,” said Inga Saffron, Vice President of Production Innovation at Netflix. “This enables artists and teams to spend more of their time on creative work, not repetitive tasks.”

The company's internal innovation group, referred to as the iLine team, is focused on building AI-enhanced tools for various aspects of production, ranging from pre-visualisation and storyboarding to set design and post-production.

Beyond VFX: A Vision for the Future

While El Eternauta marks Netflix’s first significant application of generative technology on screen, it has thus far avoided using generative AI for tasks that could raise contractual or ethical concerns, such as scriptwriting or character development. This is in line with post-2023 Hollywood agreements reached after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which restricted the use of generative AI in writing credited material or replacing writers' roles.

A Divisive Move in an Evolving Industry

The deployment of AI in entertainment production remains a contentious issue. Supporters argue it democratises access to high-end production tools for smaller teams and brings costs down. Critics, however, warn that overreliance on automation could lead to job losses and undermine creative authenticity.

Netflix maintains that its use of generative AI is focused on augmenting human creativity, not replacing it. Still, the move is being closely watched by other studios and streaming platforms.

Implications for the Industry

Netflix’s adoption of generative AI could signal a broader shift in production practices across the industry. As other studios race to match the scale and efficiency of Netflix’s pipeline, AI tools may soon become a standard part of the film and television maker’s toolkit.

For now, El Eternauta serves as a high-profile proof of concept: a blend of cutting-edge technology and international storytelling that might just preview the future of filmmaking.