Netizens call Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale 'Big Scam' as iPhone 16, 16 Pro orders get cancelled

Flipkart’s much-hyped Big Billion Days sale, which kicked off for Black and Plus members on September 22 and for all users on September 23, has run into controversy after customers reported widespread cancellations of iPhone orders despite successful payments.

The controversy has sparked criticism on social media, with some users labelling the campaign a “Big Billion Scam.” At the time of writing, the iPhone 16 Pro remains out of stock, while certain iPhone 16 256GB variants are still available at Rs 64,999.

The e-commerce platform had promoted steep discounts on Apple’s latest models, with the iPhone 16 128GB variant listed at Rs 51,999 (down from Rs 69,999) and the iPhone 16 Pro offered at Rs 69,999–75,999, depending on the variant. These deals generated significant buzz, with many customers preparing to purchase older models over the new iPhone 17 due to the aggressive pricing.

However, within hours of the sale going live, social media was flooded with screenshots showing cancellations of confirmed orders. Several customers claimed their orders were cancelled due to “payment failure,” even though their transactions had been processed successfully. Others alleged that prices quickly reverted to their original levels, with the iPhone 16 returning to Rs 69,999.

Like every year, Flipkart has fooled us again. From the very first moment of the Big Billion Day sale, it was flashing the ‘High Demand!’ message while I was trying to buy the iPhone 16 Pro. And guess what? It went out of stock in less than a minute. Well done, Flipkart, for… https://t.co/tUGwAxMJbN pic.twitter.com/P36hPsicg7 — Ritesh Kumar Shukla (@riteshS51374171) September 21, 2025

FLIPKART – THE BIG BILLION SCAM!😡

My brother placed an order for an iPhone in the Big Billion Day Sale. Order went through, payment confirmed, everything fine…and then guess what? Flipkart CANCELLED it automatically.

Billion Day – Big Billion FRAUD🤬 @Flipkart @flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/dz4hSUx9dR — 𝕏 Comrade ✯✪ (@ComradePralav) September 22, 2025

Adding to the frustration, some buyers expressed concern over delays in refunds after their orders were cancelled. While a few Plus members reported that their devices had been dispatched, deliveries are yet to take place, leading to inconsistent customer experiences.

Flipkart's response

The e-commerce company on X has shared a way to resolve the situation, but it seems a very barebones response, asking users to provide more information about the exact issue along with registered details via DM" or "head over to the Help Centre and speak to the experts to help with the concern".

The company has not issued on official statement on the matter, and at the time of writing, has not responded to Business Today's request for comment.