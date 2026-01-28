New Aadhaar app launched in India with offline verification, mobile number update, and more features

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially launched the new Aadhaar app, bringing enhanced features for practical everyday use. With the new app, users can update their Aadhaar-linked mobile number online, get verified via QR codes, share selective Aadhaar details, and more.

The new Aadhaar app is available to download on the App Store for iPhone and the Google Play Store for Android users, making it easily accessible to users across platforms.

New Aadhaar app features

UIDAI claims that the new Aadhaar app is built with a “Mobile First” approach with easy access to Aadhaar services such as identity verification, and more.

One of its most request service is the updation of Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Now, the new app includes a dedicated section on the home screen, allowing users to make changes.

The new Aadhaar app also enables users to add and manage Aadhaar details of up to five family members in the Profile section.

Another intuitive feature is the offline Aadhaar verification, where users do not need to share their Aadhaar number. Users can choose the “Selective Share” option, where they can only share specific details, such as name, photo, date of birth, address, gender, and mobile number.

With offline Aadhaar verification, people will not have to share photocopies of their Aadhaar for hotel check-ins, office verification, and other purposes.

Furthermore, the app also shows a QR code linked to your Aadhaar details. This can be used in authorised terminals, banks, and government offices for the system to identify without the physical card.

Hence, UIDAI makes the Aadhaar app interface secure and user-friendly across ecosystems.

This app was first introduced in November 2025, but now the full-fledged version is officially live for users to download on their phones.