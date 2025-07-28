New AgentCORE platform brings intelligent AI agents to business workflows

CoreOps.AI has announced the launch of AgentCORE, a new AI-as-a-Service platform aimed at embedding intelligent agents within enterprise systems to streamline operations and improve efficiency. The company says the tool is designed to work across various enterprise applications, including ERP, CRM, and proprietary platforms.

“AgentCORE is our dream made real,” said Rajiv Srivastava, CEO and Founder of CoreOps.AI. “This is just the start of a future where enterprises don’t just run - they think, learn, evolve and innovate.”

Advertisement

According to the company, early deployments of AgentCORE have led to development cycles that are twice as fast and cost reductions of up to 25 percent. CoreOps.AI claims the platform enables AI agents to operate with greater contextual awareness within the often fragmented and complex environments found in large organisations.

In a move to encourage wider adoption and innovation, CoreOps.AI has open-sourced its AgentCORE Command Line Interface (CLI) under the Business Source License (BSL). “Building truly intelligent, reliable, scalable and secure agents is too massive a challenge and we can’t solve it alone,” said Ankur Sharma, CTO and Co-Founder of CoreOps.AI.

The company describes AgentCORE as the beginning of its larger vision for AI-led enterprise transformation. It aims to support use cases such as real-time pattern detection, predictive analytics, personalised experiences, and workload optimisation, all driven by autonomous AI agents.