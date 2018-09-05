New Apple iPhones may skip this important feature

Apple is launching its new iPhones on September 12 and a lot of people have high expectations from the company. However, there might be some bad news for Apple fans. Apple was rumoured to launch an in-display fingerprint sensor with the new iPhones, however, that doesn't seem to be the case with the 2018 iPhones.

According to analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple might still stick to its FaceID-only strategy. Despite being as secure as a fingerprint sensor, the lack of options could disappoint a lot of potential buyers.

The problem arises due to Apple's choice of display. Since the company has plans to continue using LCD displays in future, introducing an in-display fingerprint sensor may not be a wise choice. The technology works better with OLED panels.

Android devices seem to be ahead of Apple in this particular department. Many devices like the Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X use this technology and these devices are commercially available. OnePlus 6T is also expected to get this technology along with its tiny notch on top.

The researcher also claimed that Samsung, Apple's arch-rival will use this technology in its next flagship Galaxy S10. This also gives a nod to the company's new flagship design which could bring an almost full-screen experience along with Samsung's gorgeous SuperAMOLED display.

Apple can manage good sales despite the absence of this new tech (iPhone X serves as an example) but going forward, the company will have to introduce alternatives to just Face ID. For now, let's keep our eyes glued at the event that will stream from Apple Park on September 12.