New Apple patent hints at an AirPods Max 2 with touch controls

Apple’s AirPods Max was launched with a retro-style control dial, much like what we’ve seen on the Apple Watch. This was slightly surprising since most people were expecting Apple to use touch controls for the headphones. However, there still might be a possibility that we might see touch controls on the next AirPods Max.

According to a patent spotted by Patently Apple, Apple might drop the control dial for the next iteration of the over-the-ear headphones, possibly the AirPods Max 2, and launch it with touch controls instead. The patent details how a touch-sensitive surface could be used to control a headset-shaped device that looks very similar to the AirPods Max.

Now, Apple already has two other touch control patents. One involves touch controls for volume and the other is about a smart fabric for over-ear headphones that is capable of detecting touch-based gestures.

It is possible that we might see Apple bring all of these together in the next AirPods Max, but since these are all currently just patents, there is no way to confirm this. However, it would be surprising to see Apple not use it for any of its devices going forward.

Touch controls are becoming common for both over-the-ear headphones as well as wireless earbuds. Apple’s AirPods Pro and the new AirPods 3 both use touch control, to it is possible that Apple might bring it to the next AirPods Max, and of course, to the AirPods Pro 2 as well.

Surely, the control dial on the AirPods Max had its own charm and it was nice to have something tactical to control playback with, but at the same time, it will be interesting to see what Apple has in mind for the next iteration.

Apple is scheduled to launch the next AirPods Pro this year. There is no news yet when the next AirPods Max can be expected.

