New Apple Store coming to Mumbai on February 26

Apple is coming with its sixth retail store in India, and its second in Mumbai on February 26, 2026. Apple Borivali will serve as the next retail destination as it expands its physical presence in the country. Similar to other retail stores in India, the Apple Borivali will bring the flagship store experience with the latest product lineup, Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and more.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On February 13, Apple unveiled the barricade for Apple Borivali, flaunting the peacock-inspired visual. They have been seeing the design since September 2025, with Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune openings. In addition, the same theme was followed at the Apple Noida store opening as well. Apple says that the “design signals confidence, detail, and a sense of arrival, seen through Apple’s lens of creativity.”

In the press note, Apple highlighted that the new store in Borivali will be a “welcoming space where customers can explore Apple products, unlock creativity, and get expert support from Apple’s store team members.”

At the new store, customers can experience Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, interact with Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and the dedicated Business teams. The Apple Store also brings Today at Apple sessions, which are free in-store experiences hosted by Apple Creatives. These sessions help people learn, create, and accomplish more on their devices.

Advertisement

At Apple Borivali, the store will also provide services like Pickup, trade-in, personal setup, and help with switching to iOS.

Therefore, those who want to experience the opening of Apple Borivali can attend the launch on February 26 at 1 PM IST. In addition, customers on the opening day can download the Apple Borivali wallpapers and explore a dedicated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Mumbai.