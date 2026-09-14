New e-commerce rules explained: Know about changes that could affect your online shopping

Must read: iPhone 17 Pro Max gets cheaper with exchange offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Discount and price transparency: An e-commerce platform must show the discounted price and the "prior price" together, defined as the lowest price offered for the product or service in the preceding 30 days. The move aims to help shoppers understand whether discount percentages are actually genuine.

Search result integrity: Platforms will be prohibited from manipulating search rankings to artificially prioritise costlier or in-house items.

Sponsored listing disclosure: Paid or sponsored product placements must be displayed with prominent labels to separate them from organic search results.

2023 Dark Pattern Guidelines: Platforms must follow the 2023 Dark Pattern Guidelines with a yearly self-audit and display a certificate of compliance. This helps avoid false urgency, basket sneaking, and subscription traps.

Advertisement

Must read: Amazon introduces a price hike for Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV devices by up to Rs 4,000

Bundled fee restrictions: E-commerce platforms cannot add or bundle fees that are unrelated to the purchase.

More information on products and sellers: Product listings must show important details such as best-before dates, return and warranty policies, payment terms, and the origin for imported products.

User privacy: E-commerce giants cannot use consumers' data for any secondary purposes without their consent.

Grievances: Consumers will have greater visibility into how complaints are being handled. E-commerce platforms will be required to share a copy of the complaint recorded by their grievance officer and connect with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) through its convergence system.