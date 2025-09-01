New eye-tracking tech promises earlier autism diagnosis for children in India

Autism screening in India has traditionally depended on subjective assessments, often leading to delayed diagnoses at the age of four or five. Get SET Early, launched by Butterfly Learnings, aims to change that with a faster and more objective approach. The system, now regulatory-approved in India, uses eye-tracking technology and behavioural science to provide a data-driven assessment in just minutes, giving parents and clinicians an early window for intervention.

Developed by Dr Karen Pierce, Co-Director of the Autism Center of Excellence at the University of California, San Diego, the tool measures children’s social attention patterns through their eye movements. This method produces an overall autism score that not only identifies whether a child shows signs of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) but also indicates the severity of symptoms.

The ability to detect autism risk in children as young as 12 to 24 months addresses a critical gap in India, where early intervention is often missed. With autism affecting nearly one in 68 children in the country, Get SET Early could help transform developmental outcomes by enabling earlier, personalised therapy.

“For over two decades, I have focused on improving early detection of autism,” said Dr Pierce. “This system empowers parents and paediatricians with a research-backed tool that can transform developmental outcomes for children.”

Butterfly Learnings plans to roll out the technology across paediatric clinics, schools and therapy centres, creating what it describes as India’s largest early-screening network. Alongside the new system, the company continues to provide therapy, inclusive education and digital tools for children with developmental needs.