Sony’s February 2026 State of Play was a whirlwind of announcements, delivering a packed hour of updates that spanned from nostalgic remakes to ambitious new IPs. From the surprise return of Kratos to a John Wick video game, this year's State of Play was a screamer for PlayStation fans worldwide.

Here is your complete breakdown of every major announcement and trailer from the event.

The heavy hitters: God of War and Ghost of Yōtei

The biggest surprise of the night came from Santa Monica Studios. Fans of the franchise's origins were thrilled by the confirmation of a God of War Greek Trilogy Remake, currently in early development.

To hold players over, the studio also shadow-dropped God of War: Sons of Sparta, a 2D action platformer developed in partnership with Mega Cat Studios, which is available to play on PS5 right now.

Sucker Punch Productions also made waves by announcing Ghost of Yōtei Legends, a co-operative multiplayer update. Arriving on 10 March, this free 1.5 update introduces character classes and new mission types.

Sci-Fi and action adventures

007 First Light: IO Interactive shared a new story trailer for their James Bond origin story. Set in Iceland, it follows a young Bond as he enters the 00 programme and faces off against a rogue former operative. 007 First Light releases on 26 May.

John Wick: Developed by Saber Interactive, this cinematic action title lets players step into the shoes of the "Baba Yaga." The game promises the franchise's signature "gun-fu" and intense driving sequences, though a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach: Hideo Kojima’s next epic is officially coming to PC on 19 March. PS5 players will receive a simultaneous update on the same day, bringing new features and modes to the console version.

Pragmata: Capcom provided a fresh look at this mysterious sci-fi title. Players will take control of Hugh and his android companion, Diana, when it launches on 24 April.

Horror and Gothic Revivals

Silent Hill: Townfall: This entry shifts the series to a first-person perspective. It features an in-game retro CRT device used for both puzzles and combat, bringing a unique twist to the psychological horror when it arrives on PS5.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse: A new 2D action-exploration title from Konami, Evil Empire, and Motion Twin. It reimagines the classic gothic aesthetic with a bold new art style and is slated for release later this year.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered: Launching on 3 March for PS4 and PS5, this remaster includes refined visuals and a Deluxe Edition featuring a demo of the cancelled sequel, Dark Prophecy.

Resident Evil Requiem: Capcom debuted the launch trailer for the latest Resident Evil instalment. Fans don't have long to wait, as the horror begins on 27 February.

RPG and strategy highlights

Beast of Reincarnation: Set in a devastated future Japan, this action RPG follows Emma and her dog companion, Koo. The game features a unique hybrid combat system and launches on 4 August.

Project Windless: Inspired by the Korean novel 'The Bird That Drinks Tears', this dark fantasy open-world RPG features the Rekons, a race of humanoid bird warriors.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora: Ember Lab returns with a sequel following an older Kena. The adventure introduces elemental gameplay and spirit companions when it launches later this year.

Mina the Hollower: This sprawling action-adventure is coming this spring. A limited-time demo is available on the PS Store from 13 February.

Release dates announcements

Marathon: Bungie confirmed a "Server Slam" beta starting 26 February, ahead of the full launch on 5 March.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2: Arriving 27 August, this pack includes MGS4, Peace Walker, and the portable title Ghost Babel.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls: This superhero brawler launches on 6 August, with Wolverine and Magik confirmed for the roster.

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition: Digital Eclipse’s definitive edition of the 1995 classic is available digitally from 13 February.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round: The definitive version hits PS5 on 25 June, alongside a first tease of a brand-new entry in the series.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer: A high-stakes, run-based racing game set in the Outer Rim, scheduled for later this year.

4: Loop: A four-player co-op shooter from Bad Robot Games with upcoming beta opportunities.

Crimson Moon: A gothic action RPG launching later this year featuring dynamic co-op difficulty.

Darwin’s Paradox: An octopus-led action game launching 2 April, with a "Tactical Octopus Action" demo available now.

Brigandine Abyss: The strategy RPG series returns this year, maintaining its classic hex-grid combat.

Rev.Noir: A new JRPG from Konami set in a world plagued by a deadly phenomenon called "lightfall".

Saros: Housemarque’s sci-fi shooter, featuring Rahul Kohli, detailed its "eclipse escalation" mechanics ahead of its 30 April release.

Neva: Prologue: A DLC chapter for the emotional platformer arriving on 19 February.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops: A four-player isometric shinobi action game coming in 2027.

PlayStation Plus updates

The event concluded with February’s game catalogue additions, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and Neva, all available from 17 February. Looking ahead, the co-op puzzler 'Big Walk' will be a day-one addition to the service later this year.