New Instagram feature lets users lock Reels using secret password

Instagram is quietly testing a new feature called "locked Reels," allowing creators and brands to share exclusive videos that can only be accessed using a secret code. The feature, spotted on Instagram’s official Design account, prompts viewers to “Enter secret code,” alongside a clue. On the Design account, the hint was “1st # in the caption,” with the code being “threads” — unlocking a “coming soon” banner that hinted at the account’s Threads debut.

Related Articles

This interactive tool is designed to increase engagement by encouraging users to actively participate in content discovery. Creators might use clues like "the city I grew up in" or "favourite movie quote", playful prompts that require a bit of familiarity or fan knowledge to decode. It opens up new ways for influencers, brands, and everyday users to share more personal or exclusive content with specific audiences.

The feature lends itself to a variety of creative applications. Content creators could use it to share behind-the-scenes footage, tease product launches, or run community-based contests that reward followers who crack the code. It could serve as a low-effort loyalty tool, offering early access to dedicated fans through clues like “my first video title” or “where I travelled last.”

Others may use it for story-based content, hiding the finale or bonus scenes behind a clue. Even without a paid subscription model, locked Reels could act as perks for a close community, allowing creators to foster stronger engagement while keeping the experience playful and interactive.

However, the feature also raises potential privacy and safety concerns. With creators crafting their own clues, there's a risk of encouraging viewers to guess personal information, such as birthdays or pet names, something that could become problematic if not carefully moderated. It also remains unclear whether Instagram has built-in safeguards to prevent abuse or misuse of the system.

Compared to rivals like TikTok or YouTube Shorts, which focus on algorithm-driven discovery and broader reach, Instagram’s locked Reels experiment leans into exclusivity and gamification. No other major short-form video platform currently offers a similar feature, positioning Instagram as a potential trendsetter, or at the very least, a platform willing to experiment with more intimate, community-first tools.

From a broader perspective, locked Reels could evolve into a valuable asset for the creator economy. While currently experimental, the feature could be integrated into paid subscriber models, used for premium fan experiences, or even monetised as part of brand partnerships. It may offer influencers a fresh way to provide tiered access to content without relying solely on external platforms or tools.

Instagram has not officially confirmed the locked Reels feature or its timeline for release. For now, it remains in experimental stages, and its wider availability is yet to be determined.