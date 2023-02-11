New Lava Blaze 5G variant launched with more RAM and storage, see price and specs

The Lava Blaze 5G is the latest budget smartphone offering from the brand. The new phone comes with some exciting features like more RAM and storage than the previous iteration.

The Lava Blaze 5G has a 6.5-inch 720p display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It is powered by a 7nm 2.2 GHz Dimensity 700 processor and 4GB of RAM which can be expanded up to 7GB with the Virtual RAM feature.

On the storage front, it has 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB. On the camera side, it has a 50MP main shooter with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

In terms of connectivity, the Lava Blaze 5G supports many Indian bands and dual sim (5G+5G), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging capabilities. The phone runs on Google’s Android 12 operating system.

The phone comes in two colours - Glass Green and Glass Blue. The company is also providing "Free Service at Home".

The new variant of the Lava Blaze 5G is currently available on Amazon for an introductory price of Rs 11,499 which will later be increased to Rs 11,999.

