New Motorola One phone appears on Geekbench; check details here

A new Motorola phone many be on this way. In February, rumours about three new phones from the Lenovo-owned company were doing the rounds, and one of them has supposedly been listed on the Geekbench.

The phone has been listed as 'motorola one mid' on the older Geekbench 4 listing. It means that the phone will actually hit the markets, but the final name at the time of release could be very different than 'one mid'. The Motorola One Mid is expected to be another mid-range phone from the Motorola One series.

The Motorola One Mid seems to be running an unnamed octa-core Snapdragon processor and carrying a 6 GB RAM. This means the phone is in testing and would probably launch by April. The phone received 2534 and 6961 points in single-core and multi-core tests.

The Mid in its name could mean anything, thus the device's price positioning remains a mystery. Phones in Moto One series have generally been mid-range so this new phone too could fall in that price range. Since nothing has come from Motorola itself about the device, the meaning of the 'Mid' in the name could refer to any of the phone's feature.

The listing has simply said that the device sports an octa-core Qualcomm SoC running at 1.8GHz. Based on earlier rumours, it is possible that the phone may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, but it is possible that the final product comes with a 665 SoC that is also present in the recently launched Moto G8. The Geekbench listing only mentions 6GB of RAM, but given the current trends, it is possible that other variants of Motorola Mid One will hit the market too.

The Geekbench listing shows that the device was running Android 10. There is no clarity though whether the Motorola One Mid would be affiliated to the Android One program, or not. The Motorola Macro One, another phone in the One series was not part of the Android One programme that promises OS upgrades for at least two years.

Geekbech is a benchmarking tool that is used to measure the processing power of a PC or a mobile device. Geekbench 5 is the latest version, while the device was listed in a Geekbench 4 listing.