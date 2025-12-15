Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
New OTT releases this week: Emily in Paris S5, Mrs Deshpande and more to stream

New OTT releases this week: Emily in Paris S5, Mrs Deshpande and more to stream

From Emily in Paris season 5, to new originals like Mrs Deshpande, here’s a list of awaited OTT releases this week.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida ,
  • Updated Dec 15, 2025 6:36 PM IST
New OTT releases this week: Emily in Paris S5, Mrs Deshpande and more to streamNew OTT releases this week ( December 15- December 21)

The new week has commenced, which means several exciting shows and movies have been lined up to stream across OTT platforms. This week brings some of the global favourites like Emily in Paris season 5, and new originals like Mrs Deshpande. Therefore, to make your research hassle-free, we have compiled a list of all the new OTT shows and movies that will stream this week.

Advertisement

New OTT releases this week

Emily in Paris season 5: The awaited new season of Emily in Paris finally returns on December 18, on Netflix. Based on the trailer, the new season will explore Emily Cooper’s (played by Lily Collins) time in Rome as head of Agence Grateau’s satellite office. The show will also dive deep into Emily’s new romance with a character named Beau Marcello Muratori

Mrs Deshpande: Madhuri Dixit has stepped into the OTT world with a new psychological thriller series dubbed “Mrs Deshpande.” Reports suggest that the series is a remake of a French TV series called La Mante. The story revolves around an ordinary housewife, but in living a second life as a famous serial killer. Mrs Deshpande will be streamed online on JioHotstar on December 19. 

Advertisement

Thamma: It is an Indian folklore-inspired vampire film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. It is said to be a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Thamma will be released on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, December 16. 

Fallout Season 2: Another awaited global favourite, Fallout season 2 will be released this week, December 17, on Amazon Prime Video. The series will continue the story set in a post-apocalyptic world, but the teaser showcases that Lucy and Ghoul will finally reunite to start a new journey to New Vegas in the hope of finding Lucy's father, Hank. 

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders: Netflix is back with a sequel to the popular crime thriller “Raat Akeli Hai.” The new film revolves around Inspector Jatil Yadav, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who investigates a mass murder of the Bansal family. It also stars some of the industry’s popular names like Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, and others. The film will be streamed online on Netflix on December 19.

Advertisement

Roofman: Channing Tatum is back with another crime drama that unfolds the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a former U.S. Army veteran who turned into a bank and McDonald's robber. The film covers several chilling events, like a prison escape and an ongoing cat-and-mouse chase. Roofman will be streamed online on Lionsgate Play on December 19.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 15, 2025 6:36 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today