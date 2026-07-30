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New Pixel 11 Pro teaser reveals Google's glow-up feature ahead of August 12 launch

New Pixel 11 Pro teaser reveals Google's glow-up feature ahead of August 12 launch

The teaser is titled “The Next Obvious Move,” a marketing message urging Android users to upgrade to new Google Pixel 11.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 1:19 PM IST
New Pixel 11 Pro teaser reveals Google's glow-up feature ahead of August 12 launchGoogle flaunts the new Pixel Glow featuring coming to the new Pixel 11 Pro models.

Google Pixel 11 series launch is next month, and the tech giant has already started to tease the smartphones ahead of the official debut. In the latest video teaser, Google showcased the new anticipated Pixel Glow feature, coming to the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL models.

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According to the teaser video, the Pixel Glow feature is integrated into the horizontal camera module, displaying a colourful, Gemini-inspired animation. In addition, the teaser also extends Google’s"Ask more of your phone" campaign, which highlights the AI-powered capabilities of its apps, including Gemini, Gmail, Maps, Search, and Photos.

Must read: Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11: Which flagship model should you wait for?

Google Pixel 11 Pro teaser: What does it reveal?

Ahead of the August 12 launch, Google has teased the Pixel 11 Pro design to build excitement around the upcoming smartphone. The teaser also provides a closer look at Pixel Glow, a new visual element integrated into the horizontal camera module. The new video also shows the glowing circle more prominently and directly. However, its functionality is still unknown.

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The teaser is titled “The Next Obvious Move,” a marketing message urging Android users to upgrade to the new Google Pixel 11. It also showcases Google’s ecosystem, including apps such as Gemini, Gmail, Map,s, Search and Photos, saying that we already use Google's software and services, and moving to a Pixel phone will provide a more integrated experience.

Must read: Google confirms Pixel 11 price hike, says Android to use less RAM

It simply says that Pixel hardware works best when paired with Google's ecosystem.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: What to expect

The Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 areo XL are expected to be powered by the 2nm Google Tensor G6 processor. We can expect a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens. We can also see bigger battery capabilities and refined AI-powered experiences with Gemini Intelligence.

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The Google Pixel 11 series will officially debut on August 12, 2026, at the Made by Google event.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 1:19 PM IST
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