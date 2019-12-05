New products, health cover help GOQii expand its ecosystem

The smart-tech-enabled platform GOQii aims to expand its preventive healthcare ecosystem with the launch of new hardware, insurance cover and strategic collaboration. Citing down the roadmap for the coming year, the company is working on its vision of 'The Internet of Health' by making preventive healthcare accessible under the GOQii ecosystem.

"The idea is to create an ecosystem with healthcare companies. So, we are partnering with insurance companies, diagnostic players, hospitals, pharma companies and more. The idea is to involve the rest of the ecosystem and not become an island. We want to integrate with the healthcare ecosystem and as a result, we are launching many new initiatives," says Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.

GOQii plans to launch three new hardware products - smartwatch, treadmill and weighing scale. To be available in March next year, the smartwatches will have advanced features such as ECG and will be accompanied by a three-month GOQii Coach and Care team subscription. The GOQii Vital Pro smartwatch will be priced at Rs 6,999. There will be an advanced version of the smartwatch with GPS tracker. The GOQii Smart Scale priced at Rs 3,999 will be able to measure BMI, body mineral content, muscle mass, body fat, body water percentage, BMR, visceral fat level and skeletal muscle, and will come with three-month GOQii subscription. The GOQii Smart Tread - is a connected treadmill, with the base model priced at Rs 25,000 and comes with a 12-month GOQii Coach and Care team subscription.

ALSO READ: Hindware Appliances forays into IoT space, launches 'iPro' range of products

"Aayushman Bharat is providing health coverage to India's bottom of the pyramid. Our aim is to provide health cover to the middle and lower-income segments who can adapt to a healthy lifestyle and enjoy health insurance benefits. The goal is to cover 100 Million Indians under the plan over the next few years," adds Gondal.

For this, GOQii has entered into a partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to provide health insurance to masses. Under 'Ayushman India' initiative, the two will offer GOQii users universal healthcare of Rs 5 lakhs with benefits based on preventive health matrices. The service is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.

"We are in line with PM Modi's vision of Fit India and are happy to partner with GOQii to provide revolutionary health insurance coverage with benefits focused on preventive health care," says Tapan Singhel, CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

ALSO READ: Devialet's premium Phantom Reactor speakers available in India; prices start at Rs 1.09 lakh

To help millions of Indians manage their diabetes, GOQii has also announced the India Diabetes Challenge 2020 to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyle choices and manage their diabetes with the help of GOQii Digital Therapeutics solutions. GOQii says that users who will successfully reduce their HbA1c during the period of the challenge will be eligible to earn Gold by Paytm. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd will be the official diagnostics partner for the challenge and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is the health insurance partner.

GOQii and the global leader in payment technology Visa has entered into a strategic collaboration to look at exploring possibilities around digital payments and come up with innovations in contactless payments in India.

Taking its offerings across a wider segment, GOQii is also investing in offline retail as well. Over the next 12 months, GOQii's slew of products and services will be available across 10,000-plus stores in partnership with Compuage Infocom Ltd. Currently, GOQii is available across online platforms Amazon, Flipkart and offline via Croma.

ALSO READ: Fintech start-up Slice aims 1 million users in tier-II cities by next year