New survey shows excessive use of smartphones is harming 88% of married couples

A new study has found that excessive smartphone usage is damaging relationships between married couples in India. The study, called "Switch Off," surveyed around 2,000 customers across various cities in India. The survey was conducted by Cybermedia Research and was powered by smartphone manufacturer Vivo.

The study found that 67 per cent of respondents admitted to using their smartphones even while spending time with their spouse. This excessive usage is having a negative impact on relationships. Around 89 per cent of respondents say they spend less time engaging in relaxed conversation with their loved ones than they would like. A startling 88 per cent of the respondents claimed that excessive use of smartphones is harming their relationships.

According to the study, on average, respondents reported spending 4.7 hours per day on their smartphones, with no significant differences between men and women. The increased smartphone usage makes it difficult for couples to engage in meaningful conversation and spend quality time together. In fact, 90 per cent of respondents said they would like to devote more leisure time to meaningful conversations with their spouse, but 88% said they instead spend their leisure time on their smartphone.

Smartphones are hijacking peaceful mornings

Another alarming statistic revealed in the study was that most respondents interacted with their smartphones within 15 minutes of waking up. Last year, the number stood at just 52 per cent. In fact, 28 per cent of respondents admitted to using their phone within 5 to 10 minutes of waking up.

Yogendra Sriramula, Vivo India Head of Brand Strategy, said in response to the study, "The significance of a smartphone in today's life is undisputed however excessive usage remains an area that the users need to be cautious of. As a responsible brand, we aim to underline the importance of spending time with our loved ones, for that is the true meaning of leisure time."