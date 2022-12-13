New Twitter Blue Explained: All you need to know about the features, pricing

Twitter Blue was launched on Monday with a whole new ecosystem of features and verification badges. The subscription price has been hiked from $7.99 to $8 for buyers that purchase it via the website and $11 for buyers on iOS. Additionally, there are multi-coloured checkmarks signifying the different nature of the accounts. Twitter Blue also offers features like undo-Tweet, Themes, Bookmarks and more. Twitter Blue won't give subscribers an ad-free experience. However, Twitter has promised that the subscribers will see half the amount of ads compared to non-paying members.

Twitter Blue has launched two badges which include the standard Blue checkmark and a new 'Gold' checkmark which is specific to Twitter for Business accounts. The company will also be releasing a new 'Grey' checkmark for government-owned Twitter handles.

Also read: Elon Musk specially invited this India-born scientist to Twitter HQ; here's why

Twitter Blue is a subscription-based service that provides users with additional features on Twitter. Some of these features include:

Bookmark folders: Twitter Blue subscribers can organize their saved Tweets into folders for easier access later. They can create an unlimited number of bookmarks and folders, which are always private.

Custom app icons: Users can change the appearance of the Twitter app icon on their phone. Several options are available, and new featured looks may be added on a limited basis.

Themes: Twitter Blue subscribers can choose from a selection of colorful app themes.

Custom navigation: This feature allows users to choose which items appear in their navigation bar, providing quick access to the content and destinations they care about most. They can select two to six items to keep in the bottom navigation bar, or restore to default if they change their mind.

Top articles: This shortcut provides a list of the most-shared articles from people the user follows and those they follow. This allows users to easily find the type of content they want to read.

Reader: This feature turns long threads into a more readable format, allowing users to enjoy threads with less noise. They can turn on the Reader feature by tapping the reader icon at the top of the thread, or use it to change their text size.

Undo Tweet: This feature gives users the option to retract a Tweet after sending it, but before it is visible to others on Twitter. It is not an edit button, but rather a chance to preview and revise a Tweet before it is posted. Once the Undo period is over, the Tweet is viewable to the user's followers, and they can either leave it or delete it as they normally would on Twitter.

Pricing

In the US, Elon Musk has issued a price of $8 for Twitter Blue subscribers who purchase it via the website. For buyers who purchase it via the iOS and Apple App Store, the same subscription with the same amount of benefits, will cost you $11.