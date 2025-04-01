Nikhil Kamath’s Gruhas invests Rs 12.5 cr in LehLah, bets big on creator-led shopping

A new wave in content-led commerce is gaining traction, and this time, it’s creator-first. LehLah, a startup that blends creator influence with commerce, has raised Rs 12.5 crore in seed funding. The round was led by Gruhas, the investment firm co-founded by Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha and Abhijeet Pai of Puzzolana.

The funding is aimed at product development, team expansion, and brand building, setting the stage for LehLah to scale its platform and sharpen its value proposition for creators and consumers alike.

“Shopping today isn’t just about products — it’s about trust, influence, and community. People don’t want to be sold to; they want recommendations from those they relate to,” said Nikhil Kamath, underscoring the changing nature of commerce. “The future of commerce may belong to platforms that empower individuals to monetise their influence while making discovery and purchasing seamless. Only time will truly tell.”

At its core, LehLah enables creators to seamlessly integrate their content with commerce—turning lifestyle curation into business. With its growing network of influencer-led storefronts, the startup is building a framework where discovery, trust, and buying live in one place.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter with the backing of Gruhas, who share our vision for transforming the creator economy,” said Ashna Ruia, founder of LehLah. “This support enables us to amplify our mission of empowering creators to build thriving businesses around their passions. As we continue to innovate and scale, we are inspired by the opportunity to redefine the intersection of creativity, commerce, and community, with key partners like Nikhil Kamath by our side.”

With this fresh round of funding, LehLah now joins a growing list of startups redefining how influence is monetised—backed by investors betting on the long game of creator commerce.