Nikon India unveils lightweight NIKKOR zoom lens for full-frame cameras: Check pricing and availability

Nikon India has announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1, a highly portable standard zoom lens designed for full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras. This versatile lens is engineered to support a wide range of shooting scenarios, from expansive landscapes to medium-telephoto portraits.

Compact Design and Versatile Focal Range

Despite its broad 4.4x zoom ratio, the NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 maintains a lightweight profile, weighing approximately 350g. Its compact construction is intended to provide excellent portability for travel and extended shooting sessions.

The lens offers a focal length range of 24mm to 105mm, allowing users to capture diverse subjects such as distant landmarks, table-top photography, and street snapshots without needing to change lenses.

Advanced Macro and Video Capabilities

The new NIKKOR Z lens features impressive close-up performance, with a minimum focus distance of 0.2m at the wide-angle end and 0.28m at the telephoto end. It achieves a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.5x, enabling detailed macro-style photography with significant foreground and background bokeh to highlight primary subjects.

For videographers, the lens incorporates a stepping motor (STM) that ensures fast, quiet, and smooth autofocusing. The design also addresses focus breathing, maintaining a consistent angle of view when adjusting focus during video recording. A customisable control ring allows users to assign functions such as aperture or exposure compensation for more intuitive operation.

Durability, Pricing, and Availability

Built to withstand various environments, the lens features a dust- and drip-resistant design with seals to prevent contaminants from entering the barrel.

The NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is scheduled to be available across India from mid-January 2026. It will be priced at RS 49,995 at authorised Nikon outlets. Additionally, the lens will be offered as a kit option with the Nikon Z5II mirrorless camera.