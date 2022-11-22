No allowances, daycare, team activities: Elon Musk cuts perks of Twitter employees

Elon Musk has reduced the perks offered to Twitter employees after he announced that he’s finally done with laying off more employees. Employees will reportedly miss out on some important benefits such as allowances for wellness and even home internet. They will stop getting support for Outschool, daycare, quarterly team activities, and more.



An internal memo from Twitter was spotted by The Verge’s Alex Heath. The memo also mentions the new changes Musk will bring about in the way employees submit work reports. He has asked the employees to submit weekly reports with details about their work. The Twitter employees working technical positions will also have to include samples of their work and the non-technical employees will have to submit a summary of their work.



The memo ends with the statement, “Looking forward to making Twitter the highest performing tech software company in the world.”



The new 'hardcore' approach does not come as a surprise as Musk has been pushing for a complete pivot in Twitter's work culture. The mass layoffs were followed by an exodus of employees last week, leaving just a fraction of employees at the Twitter office to hold the fort.

End of Layoffs for Twitter

According to a report by The Verge, Elon Musk is also planning to restart the hiring process. He is looking for employees in the engineering and sales department. He also leaned towards a decentralized Twitter, with engineering operations in countries like Japan and India. Musk has emphasized the need for software engineers who can write 'good code'.

No employees, no Twitter Blue

Owing to the crunch in the workforce, Elon Musk has also indefinitely deferred the launch of the revamped Twitter Blue subscription. Earlier, he had promised a launch on November 29. Musk, in a tweet, mentioned that he’s holding off on the relaunch due to lack of confidence in the ability to stop impersonation on the platform.

He said, “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals.”

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



