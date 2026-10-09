“Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy — Indian or American,” Haasan wrote, addressing the SpaceX chief’s criticism of the delay in granting a licence to Starlink, his satellite internet company.

Musk had questioned why Starlink had not received a licence in India despite operating in more than 165 countries. He also asked whether industrialist Mukesh Ambani was the “real boss of India”, fuelling allegations that regulatory processes were favouring domestic business interests.

Haasan calls for affordable satellite internet

Haasan said India should welcome competition from domestic and international satellite internet providers, provided they offered practical and affordable connectivity, particularly in remote areas.

He cautioned that high subscription fees and equipment costs could make satellite internet inaccessible to ordinary households in a country with relatively low per-capita incomes.

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“Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one,” he said, adding that competition should be determined by which provider could deliver the most affordable and effective last-mile connectivity.

Haasan also stressed that telecommunications networks and spectrum were strategic infrastructure rather than merely commercial assets, making national security safeguards non-negotiable.

Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one. India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable. Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda. Indians will internally debate, question and address our strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country. Take BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG’s 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite ₹39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world’s most affordable, bringing millions online. India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2026

Questions Western double standards

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The actor-politician challenged what he described as Western double standards on free-market competition, arguing that countries routinely protect their domestic industries and impose restrictions on foreign companies when national interests are involved.

He cited the United States’ 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and restrictions on Huawei in both India and the US, saying countries could not demand unrestricted market access from others while pursuing protectionist policies themselves.

“Every country makes choices based on its own interests,” Haasan said.

BharatNet shortcomings highlighted

While defending India’s regulatory independence, Haasan acknowledged shortcomings in the country’s digital connectivity initiatives. He cited the Comptroller and Auditor General’s 2026 audit findings on BharatNet, the government programme aimed at extending broadband connectivity to rural areas.

According to the figures cited by Haasan, only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats were operational despite expenditure of ₹39,888 crore. He said India must question the programme’s performance while recognising the telecom sector’s contribution to making mobile internet among the world’s most affordable.

Concluding his remarks, Haasan said India would welcome international businesses but retain the authority to determine its own policies.

“India is a democracy, not a colony,” he said, adding that the country’s future would be decided by its people, not Western interests or billionaires, whether Indian or American.