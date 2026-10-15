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No more guesswork with unknown calls? Govt mandates caller name display from November 1

No more guesswork with unknown calls? Govt mandates caller name display from November 1

The Indian government has directed telecom operators to implement Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) on all 4G and 5G networks by November 1, 2026.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda and Aishwarya Patil
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 1:06 PM IST
No more guesswork with unknown calls? Govt mandates caller name display from November 1If you receive a call from an unfamiliar mobile number, you may be able to see the caller’s name before answering, without relying on third-party caller ID apps.

The Indian government is mandating caller name and phone number display for incoming calls, even when the number is not saved in a user’s contacts. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom operators to introduce Calling Name Presentation (CNAP). This service will be enabled by default for users on 4G and newer networks, including 5 G, starting November 1, 2026. As a result, when someone calls you, your phone will display both their name and phone number through the CNAP system.

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The government also plans to bring the CNAP system to 2G and 3G users separately, whereas landline networks will also be considered separately.

Must read: Telecom ARPU rises, but prepaid users generate more revenue than postpaid customers

What is CNAP, and how does it work?

As mentioned above, the Indian government has directed telecom operators to introduce the CNAP system that will show the caller's name and number on the recipient’s screen. This will be for callers whose numbers are not saved, and only the registered name will be displayed. Furthermore, for international calls, the screen will display “International Call”.

With the new mandate, each telecom operator is required to create and maintain a database that links subscribers’ names with their phone numbers. When a call comes in, the recipient’s telecom operator will retrieve the caller’s name from this database and display it on the phone screen.

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In terms of user privacy, the government has asked to put privacy and security safeguards for the CNAP caller identification system. Under the safeguards, telecom operators must ensure that the caller’s name retrieved through the system’s query-and-response process is not retained once the incoming call has ended.

Must read: WhatsApp introduces guest calls: You can now join voice and video calls without an account or app

Telecom operators will also provide a Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) facility, in which people can choose to hide their caller identity when making calls. For instance, if you have CLIR enabled and call someone, your name will not appear on the recipient’s screen through the CNAP system. This feature is designed to protect the privacy of people who choose to keep their caller identity hidden.

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What does it mean for businesses?

Businesses and organisations that are using bulk phone numbers will be allowed to display their registered brand or business name instead of the name recorded in the telecom operator’s subscriber database. However, the name must either be a trademark registered with the Trade Marks Registry or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal. As a result, telecom operators will be required to verify the proposed name and supporting documents before approving it.

Businesses already using these connections will need to submit an application to update the name they want displayed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 11:21 AM IST
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