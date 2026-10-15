No more guesswork with unknown calls? Govt mandates caller name display from November 1

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What is CNAP, and how does it work?

As mentioned above, the Indian government has directed telecom operators to introduce the CNAP system that will show the caller's name and number on the recipient’s screen. This will be for callers whose numbers are not saved, and only the registered name will be displayed. Furthermore, for international calls, the screen will display “International Call”.



With the new mandate, each telecom operator is required to create and maintain a database that links subscribers’ names with their phone numbers. When a call comes in, the recipient’s telecom operator will retrieve the caller’s name from this database and display it on the phone screen.

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In terms of user privacy, the government has asked to put privacy and security safeguards for the CNAP caller identification system. Under the safeguards, telecom operators must ensure that the caller’s name retrieved through the system’s query-and-response process is not retained once the incoming call has ended.

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Telecom operators will also provide a Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) facility, in which people can choose to hide their caller identity when making calls. For instance, if you have CLIR enabled and call someone, your name will not appear on the recipient’s screen through the CNAP system. This feature is designed to protect the privacy of people who choose to keep their caller identity hidden.

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What does it mean for businesses?

Businesses and organisations that are using bulk phone numbers will be allowed to display their registered brand or business name instead of the name recorded in the telecom operator’s subscriber database. However, the name must either be a trademark registered with the Trade Marks Registry or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal. As a result, telecom operators will be required to verify the proposed name and supporting documents before approving it.

Businesses already using these connections will need to submit an application to update the name they want displayed.