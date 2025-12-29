No more mindless scrolling: New York urges social media platforms to showcase mental health warnings

Digital addiction to social media platforms has become a growing mental health concern among adolescents and young adults. To tackle the addiction, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, on December 26, signed legislation requiring social media platforms with infinite scrolling, auto-play, and algorithmic feeds to display mental health warning labels. The news comes soon after Australia announced a ban on social media for children under 16.

In case of violation, the state’s attorney general will have the authority to take legal action, and with each violation, the companies will be required to pay a civil fine of up to $5,000 as per the government statement. Hochul said, “Keeping New Yorkers safe has been my top priority since taking office, and that includes protecting our kids from the potential harms of social media features that encourage excessive use.”

The Governor also compared the social media warning labels to the warnings displayed on the packaging of tobacco, highlighting risks of cancer. Hochul also said that it is crucial “we prioritise mental health and take the steps necessary to ensure that people are aware of any potential risks.” Adults are not alone in this, as children are the most impacted, facing significantly higher risks to their mental well-being.

While New York and various nations are now taking strict actions against social media addiction, the issue has officially become a global concern, requiring a more unified response. As of now, Meta, Alphabet, Snapchat and other social media platforms have commented on the new warning label in New York.