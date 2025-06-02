No need to crop your photos as Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio for photos

Instagram has rolled out a new update that allows users to upload photos in the widely-used 3:4 aspect ratio, removing the need for cropping or adding borders to fit within previous limitations. This enhancement brings the platform in line with the default settings of most smartphone cameras, which typically capture images in the 3:4 format.

Until now, Instagram supported square (1:1) and slightly taller (4:5) image formats, which often forced users to crop or edit their photos to fit. The introduction of 3:4 support means both single images and multi-photo carousels can now be shared exactly as they were taken, preserving the original framing and visual detail.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed the update on Threads, stating, "Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos – the format that almost every phone camera defaults to. From now on, if you upload a 3:4 image, it’ll now appear just exactly as you shot it."

The company also shared a side-by-side comparison on its broadcast channel to illustrate the visual difference between 4:5 and 3:4. While the change may appear subtle, it's a welcome one for photographers and creators who value precision and composition.

This update is part of Instagram’s ongoing evolution from its origins as a square-only photo-sharing app. The platform has increasingly embraced mobile-first visual formats, such as vertical Stories and Reels, and earlier this year, began displaying rectangular photo frames within profile grids, another nod to modern content creation preferences.

Overall, these changes reflect Instagram's shift toward greater flexibility and user-friendly design, benefitting both casual users and content creators looking to showcase their work without compromise.