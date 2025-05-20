No new AirPods Pro this year, AirPods Pro 3 to launch in 2026

Apple is not expected to launch any major updates to its AirPods lineup in 2025, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This includes the highly anticipated third-generation AirPods Pro, which earlier reports had pegged for a 2025 release with upgraded features such as improved active noise cancellation.

AirPods may not see significant updates until 2026 (aligning with my earlier prediction that IR camera-equipped AirPods would enter mass production in 2026). A lighter version of the AirPods Max is expected to enter mass production in 2027.



AirPods可能要到2026年才會有顯著更新… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 18, 2025

Kuo, however, has dismissed these claims, stating that the next significant update to the AirPods Pro lineup will not arrive until 2026. One of the headline features of this upcoming model is said to be built-in infrared (IR) cameras, aimed at enhancing spatial audio and enabling new health-related experiences. The integration of IR cameras would mark a major step forward in Apple’s push to bring advanced sensing technology into everyday wearables.

This longer-than-usual upgrade cycle has raised eyebrows. The current AirPods Pro 2 were released in 2022, and by the time a new version arrives, the model will be over four years old — an unusually long gap for one of Apple’s most popular and profitable audio products.

Apple has also introduced newer features like Active Noise Cancellation in its more affordable AirPods 4 lineup, which debuted last year at a starting price of ₹17,900, further blurring the gap between its Pro and non-Pro models.

As for the over-ear AirPods Max, Kuo suggests that a redesigned version is in development, but mass production is unlikely to begin until 2027. The refresh is expected to include a lighter build, though detailed specifications remain under wraps.

These developments align with broader industry speculation that Apple is working on camera-equipped wearables, including AirPods and future Apple Watch models, as part of its long-term strategy to enhance augmented reality and health-focused use cases.

Fans of Apple’s premium audio products may need to exercise patience, with no major hardware releases on the horizon until at least 2026.