Noise Air Clips 2 launched with open ear design, 12mm drivers, 40h battery for Rs 3,999

The Air Clips 2 feature fast charging, that gives them 180 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Jul 30, 2025 4:26 PM IST
Noise Air Clips 2 launched with open ear design, 12mm drivers, 40h battery for Rs 3,999Noise Air Clips 2

Noise has introduced the Air Clips 2, the latest addition to its Open Wireless Stereo (OWS) lineup. The new device features air conduction technology and a clip-on design aimed at enhancing comfort and situational awareness.

The Air Clips 2 are designed to provide open-ear audio through an improved open-beam structure and 12mm sound drivers. This allows users to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music or taking calls, positioning the product for daily use, commuting, or multitasking.

The company claims that the earbuds can deliver up to 40 hours of playtime on a full charge. In addition, the earbuds feature Noise's own Instacharge technology, offering 180 minutes of playtime from a 10-minute charge.

For connectivity, the Air Clips 2 come with Bluetooth v5.3, support for Dual Device Pairing, and the brand’s proprietary HyperSync technology. Noise also states that the product supports low-latency performance, which may benefit users engaging in gaming or streaming content. The earbuds are IPX5-rated for water resistance.

Noise is offering the Air Clips 2 at an introductory price of ₹3,999. The product is available from 29 July 2025 via gonoise.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail chains such as Reliance and Croma. Colour options include Frost Black, Frost Ivory, and Frost Green.

Published on: Jul 30, 2025 4:26 PM IST
