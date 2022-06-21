Noise has launched smart glasses for Rs 5,999: Here are all the details

Noise has launched its first smart glasses in India - the Noise i1 smart eyewear. The device has been developed by Noise Labs and is a limited edition. So, if you are keen on getting your hands on them, you will need to hurry.

The Noise i1 is priced at Rs 5,999 and is available on gonoise.com. It comes in two styles - square frames or rounded frames. And in one standard black colour. The website shows the original price to be Rs 12,999 with a 53 per cent discount (which brings the price down to Rs 5,999).

The Noise i1 comes with features like motion estimation, motion compensation, a microphone for calls, magnetic charging, hands-free voice control, and more. It also has a guided audio design that should facilitate the proper music flow to the ears. The company also promises an immersive audio experience with the Noise i1 and support for surrounding noise blocking.

The smart glasses support Bluetooth 5.1 and promise up to nine hours of battery backup on a single charge. There is also support for fast charging that can power up the glasses for 120 minutes of music playback in just 15 minutes.

The Noise i1 comes with multi-functional touch controls that can be used to accept and reject calls, activate the voice assistant, and manage music playback. Along with this, the Noise i1 promises to protect you from UV rays, help reduce eye strain, and provide clear vision while using laptops and come with interchangeable lenses.

The smart glasses are IPX4 rated, so they are splash-resistant. The Noise i1 has a 10m wireless range and is compatible with iOS and Android both.

Also Read: Titan Eye+ launches first smart glasses Titan EyeX with audio and other features, price set at Rs 9999

Also Read: Apple Glasses effect? Google may be working on own AR smart glasses