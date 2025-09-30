Noise Junior Explorer 2, Champ 3 smartwatches for kids launched: Check features, pricing

Indian technology brand Noise has today expanded its product line with two new smartwatches designed for children, the Noise Junior Explorer 2 and the Noise Junior Champ 3. The launch targets the growing market for youth-oriented technology, with features centred on parental peace of mind, child safety, and education.

The company stated that the new devices were developed in response to an evolving demand from parents for technology that supports children's creativity and independence, rather than solely focusing on tracking.

The more advanced model, the Noise Junior Explorer 2, incorporates real-time GPS tracking powered by a UNISOC chipset and supported by Google Maps. This feature allows parents to see their child's location and set up geo-fenced safe zones, which send an alert if the child leaves a pre-defined area. For communication, the watch is 4G LTE enabled and supports two-way HD video and voice calling, an SOS emergency function, and an auto-pickup feature for trusted contacts.

The second model, the Noise Junior Champ 3, is positioned as a device for building routines and encouraging learning. It includes a built-in "learning hub" with educational games and quizzes. The watch also features a smart scheduler to help children manage tasks, an "exam mode" to limit distractions, and activity and wellness tracking functions.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, commented on the release, stating, “At Noise, building Noise Junior was never just about adding another product to our portfolio; it was about solving a very real parenting challenge. We saw an opportunity to shift the conversation around kids’ tech from control to confidence. With Noise Junior Explorer 2 and Noise Junior Champ 3, we’re enabling children to grow with technology that empowers them, while giving parents the peace of mind they deserve.”

The Explorer 2 features an IP68 water-resistant rating and a 950mAh battery. The Champ 3 has a 1 ATM water-resistance rating and comes with customisable bumpers for its squircle-shaped dial.

Pricing and Availability

The Noise Junior Explorer 2 will be available in 'Pixel Pop' and 'Arctic Frost' colourways at an introductory price of ₹5,999.

The Noise Junior Champ 3 is priced at ₹2,999 and will be available in four base colours: 'Black Blaze', 'Astro Orbit', 'Cotton Cloud', and 'Arctic Storm'.

Both smartwatches are available for purchase from the company's website, noisejunior.com, as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.