Noise launches Master Buds Max in India with Sound by Bose technology

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has launched the Master Buds Max, its first over-ear headphones under the flagship Master Series, in collaboration with Bose. This new addition aims to redefine the premium audio segment by delivering high-end sound, advanced noise cancellation, and intelligent EQ tuning at an accessible price point.

Unveiled earlier at IFA Berlin 2025, the Master Buds Max marks a new chapter in India’s growing audio innovation landscape. Built with Sound by Bose technology, the headphones offer lifelike sound with superior clarity and depth, designed for everything from travel to daily work.

“Master Buds Max is a milestone in India’s global audio journey. With Sound by Bose technology, category-leading ANC, and dynamic EQ, we are delivering a product that sets new standards in its category. At the same time, we’ve ensured it remains accessible, because we believe premium innovation should be experienced by millions, not just a few,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise.

The Master Buds Max features adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) tested across 61 frequency points, outperforming several global competitors. The ANC precisely eliminates background sounds from city traffic to aircraft engines, allowing for a fully immersive listening experience.

For the first time in this price segment, Noise introduces Dynamic EQ technology. It automatically adjusts sound levels based on the listening environment and volume, ensuring balanced bass and crisp treble at every setting.

Battery life is another highlight, offering up to 60 hours of playback, the longest in its category. A quick 10-minute charge provides 10 hours of use, ideal for travel and daily commutes.

Comfort is also at the forefront, with a lightweight 262g build, vegan leather ear cushions, and aerospace-grade metallic grills. The ergonomic design evenly distributes pressure, minimising fatigue during long sessions.

For everyday utility, the Master Buds Max includes five microphones with enhanced call noise cancellation, dual-device pairing, and full app-based control through the Noise app.

The Noise Master Buds Max will be available in Onyx, Titanium, and Silver colour options starting October 14, 2025, at an inaugural price of ₹9,999. Sales will be available through gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.