Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications, design spotted on TENAA certification site

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has been doing rounds in the rumour mill for the last few weeks. The device has leaked in various renders and on certification portals. Now, the specifications of the upcoming phone have been leaked on TENAA along with certain design features. With the Nokia 2 (2018), Nokia 3 (2018) and Nokia 5 (2018), Nokia recently updated its mid-range and entry-level smartphone segment.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus with model number TA-1109 was first spotted on SlashLeaks and now its features have been leaked in a listing on Chinese certification portal TENAA. Going by the listing, the Nokia 5 Plus will most likely run on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and feature a 5.86-inch HD+ (720 x 1520 pixels) TFT panel with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The leak also indicates the phone could have a notch, which has been already observed with the previous renders. However, the images on the TENAA listing does not confirm that for now.

Most likely to be called the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the phone will come with an octa-core SoC, clocked at 2.0GHz. It will most probably be from the MediaTek P series or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 range and the SoC will be coupled with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage options.

The phone will most likely sport a vertical rear dual camera setup with a primary sensor of 13-megapixel and is expected to come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

As far as connectivity of the phone is concerned, it is likely to get 4G VoLTE (with Band 40 support), Bluetooth, USB and other features. The phone's sensors include - accelerometer, ambient light sensor, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. The device measures 149.51 x 71.98 x 8.1mm and weighs 160 grams. The phone will be powered by a 3000mAh battery.

It must be noted that it is the same model number which was spotted on Bluetooth certification. Some reports suggest it could be the Nokia 5 (2018) but it is most likely the Nokia 5.1 Plus.