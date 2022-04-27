Not even a day in, Elon Musk criticises Twitter, India-born Twitter executive gets abused online

It hasn’t even been a day and Elon Musk is already creating quite a bit of ruckus at Twitter. Now the sole-owner of the microblogging platform responded to a tweet by YouTuber Saagar Enjeti about a story in Politico.

The story in Politico, headlined “Twitter’s top lawyer reassures staff, cries during meeting about Musk takeover” mentions that Twitter’s top lawyer, India-born Vijaya Gadde, had expressed uncertainty about the future of the platform. Gadde was one of key executives involved in the removal of Donald Trump from the platform.

The Politico report states that Gadde called a virtual meeting shortly after the deal between Twitter and Musk was finalised to talk about what the new ownership would mean for the policy and legal teams.

According to the report, Gadde cried during the meeting “as she expressed concerns about how the company could change, according to three people familiar with the meeting”.

“She acknowledged that there are significant uncertainties about what the company will look like under Musk’s leadership,” the report adds.

Enjeti shared the Politico story on Twitter and added - “Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover.”

“Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organization for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate.”

Twitter engineer @ConnorC94096361 replies to his new boss @elonmusk defending their takedown of the Hunter Biden laptop pic.twitter.com/Q6M9QN0ZiG — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 26, 2022

Musk’s tweet led to Gadde facing a barrage of abusive comments on Twitter prompting people to wonder if this is how Musk plans to run things at Twitter.

I'd imagine every Twitter employee is looking at this and thinking what if they're next. Just a sample: pic.twitter.com/gGGQaOZ4Yj — Dave Lee (@DaveLeeFT) April 26, 2022

“Moments after @elonmusk publicly criticised the work of Twitter policy exec @vijaya, her mentions are full of hateful tweets. Is this how he plans to run the company?” tweeted Financial Times’ correspondent Dave Lee.

“Elon Musk has publicly attacked two high ranking Twitter employees today, putting him in violation of the disparagement clause in his buyout agreement. It's unclear if he's just unraveling in general, or if he's purposely trying to get the buyout deal voided.” Palmer Report pointed out. It was also pointed out that if Twitter and Musk's deal does not go through, he will have to pay $1 billion as a termination fee.

Elon Musk has publicly attacked two high ranking Twitter employees today, putting him in violation of the disparagement clause in his buyout agreement. It's unclear if he's just unraveling in general, or if he's purposely trying to get the buyout deal voided. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 27, 2022 Axios’ Business Editor Dan Primack tweeted, “There's an argument to be made that Musk already violated this part of the agreement, by his tweet today about @vijaya and the NY Post story.” He also shared a tweet thread from lawyer Raffi Melkonian that highlights parts of the Twitter-Musk agreement clause.

It remains to be seen how this plays out and whether Musk is just self-sabotaging at this point, just because he can.

