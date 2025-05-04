Not everyone making YouTube videos is rich. BCG report reveals harsh truth about India’s creators

India’s digital creator economy may look like a gold rush, but behind the viral reels and polished thumbnails, only a tiny fraction are actually cashing in. According to a new report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), just 8–10% of India’s 2–2.5 million active creators are able to effectively monetize their content. The rest? They’re either earning far too little — or nothing at all.

So what’s holding back 90% of Indian creators? Oversupply is a major issue. “There are millions trying to build an audience, but only a few convert that into sustainable income,” the report notes. Most creators rely on ad revenue and brand sponsorships, which remain skewed in favour of top-tier influencers.

The income gap is stark. A majority of creators earn less than ₹18,000 a month, with smaller creators averaging ₹3.8 lakh a year. In contrast, those with a million-plus subscribers, strong engagement, and brand deals can cross ₹50,000 a month — or more. But that tier is rare. In India, ad revenues fetch around ₹50–₹200 per 1,000 views, meaning even 1 lakh views may earn just ₹5,500–₹20,000 depending on the niche and audience demographics.

The BCG report outlines emerging models reshaping monetization: live commerce, virtual gifting, subscriptions, and affiliate marketing are helping diversify income. Platforms like YouTube Live, Moj, and ShareChat have enabled fans to tip creators in real time. Meanwhile, fashion, beauty, food, gaming, and entertainment dominate high-engagement categories, but niche sectors like finance, education, and tech are growing — especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Interestingly, India’s creator-led content already influences $350–400 billion in annual consumer spending, projected to hit $1 trillion by 2030 — a quarter of all consumer spend. Yet direct revenue from creators stands at just $20–25 billion today, expected to grow fivefold this decade.

What’s the key to making money? Building a loyal, engaged community — not just racking up views. “Creators must diversify income beyond ads and focus on deeper fan engagement,” the report concludes.