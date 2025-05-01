'Not software, but imagination': Adobe CEO bets on AI-fuelled creativity to drive India’s growth

At a time when software engineering dominates conversations about India’s digital future, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen sees the next economic leap coming from a different source: creativity.

Speaking at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, the India-born tech leader declared that India’s growth will hinge not on code, but on imagination — supercharged by artificial intelligence. Backing this belief, Adobe pledged to train over 2 crore Indians and 5 lakh teachers in digital creativity, offering free access to its tools in collaboration with partners.

Narayen’s comments come even as India’s $250-billion IT sector continues to fuel economic growth. But AI, he argued, is reshaping that foundation by unlocking creative potential and enabling new modes of expression.

“Given the size and breadth of the creative opportunity that AI unlocks, it's fair to say that India's next growth as an economy will not be in software code but in creativity,” he said.

He emphasized that training AI models on India’s diverse cultural, linguistic, and historical data could lead to new forms of “digital sovereignty.” These differentiated models, he noted, will become key assets for competitive advantage.

Narayen also pointed to India's global positioning in AI talent and infrastructure, saying that large language models, AI agents, and low-code tools can transform its outsourcing industry. These tools will allow companies to develop AI-driven workflows and create new forms of automation.

India, he added, is poised to lead with ethical AI practices while building on its success in mobile infrastructure and digital payments to imagine entirely new business models.

“Startups can rapidly prototype, test and scale innovative solutions tailored to local and regional needs using AI,” he said.

Highlighting the creative surge already underway, Narayen cited India’s 100 million content creators and a decade-long 10% annual growth in freelance creators and design studios. Meanwhile, more than 500 million Indians now consume content on mobile, riding on some of the world’s most affordable internet.

On the business front, Adobe also unveiled a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to launch the AI-powered Creative Experience Studio (ACES) in India. The studio will cater to enterprises and public sector organizations, helping them harness AI in their creative strategies.

(With inputs from agencies)