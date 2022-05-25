‘Not yet reliably’: Elon Musk on Starlink internet in vehicles in motion

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that while the Internet service Starlink works on vehicles in motion including planes but it not yet reliable. While replying to a tweet by a user, Musk wrote, “Starlink does work on vehicles in motion, including planes, not yet reliably.”

The user shared the pictures of the Starlink RV and wrote, “SpaceX rolled out “Starlink for RVs” for $135 per month, which “provides the ability to pause and un-pause service at any time and is billed in one-month increments. Notably: “Starlink for RVs is not designed for use while in motion.” ”

Starlink does work on vehicles in motion, including planes, but not yet reliably — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Musk shared on Tuesday that Starlink will be available for RVs, campers, and other large vehicle users. He added that the antenna is “too big for cars.” Musk shared the link regarding the same and wrote, “Starlink now available for RVs, campers and other large vehicle users (note, antenna too big for cars).”

Starlink now available for RVs, campers & other large vehicle users (note, antenna too big for cars) https://t.co/uwKwduNioj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2022

According to the link shared by Musk, Starlink for RVs is ideal for those who are travelling to locations with unreliable connectivity or where internet connectivity is completely unavailable.

It further read, “Users can expect high speed, low latency in internet areas marked “Available” and notably slower speeds during hours of peak usage in areas marked as “Waitlist” or during events with many collocated users. Starlink for RVs is not designed for use while in motion.”

It provides the users with the option to pause and resume the service at any time and is billed in one-month increments. Starlink for RVs also offers users the option to customise their services to their individual travel needs.

It said that the Starlink for RVs is immediately shipped and arrives with everything you need “in a matter of minutes” and that users need to download the Starlink app from Apple App Store and/or Google Play Store to determine the best location for the device. The users can try Starlink for RVs for a period of up to 30 days and can seek a complete refund of hardware costs if they are not satisfied with the services.