Nothing begins rollout of Nothing OS 4.0 with Android 16, enhanced Glyph features and new AI-powered tools

Nothing has begun the public rollout of Nothing OS 4.0, its Android 16-based software update that brings a more refined interface, tighter system coherence and the first wave of AI-powered creative tools through its new Essential Apps framework.

Built on the structure of OS 3.0, the update keeps Nothing’s visual identity intact while introducing improvements across design, interactivity and device intelligence.

A major highlight is Live Updates via the Glyph Interface. Real-time ride, delivery and timer information can now appear on both the screen and Glyph lights, creating a unified system for progress tracking without the need to open an app. Any app that supports Android 16’s Live Updates will automatically work with Glyph Progress, significantly widening compatibility.

Nothing OS 4.0 also introduces a deeper Extra Dark Mode that enhances contrast and reduces power use system-wide. It now extends to first-party apps such as Essential Space and Launcher, with broader app support planned.

Animations have been reworked throughout the OS. Touch responses, swipes and gestures have greater depth, and opening or closing apps is now accompanied by subtle background scaling to create a sense of movement and connection. Volume controls now include gentle haptic signals at the upper and lower limits.

The update adds more widget sizes, including new 1×1 and 2×1 layouts for Weather, Pedometer and Screen Time. A new Pop-up View lets users run two floating apps simultaneously and switch between them with simple gestures. Hidden Icons provide a cleaner home screen by allowing users to conceal apps in the App Drawer while retaining quick access.

Phone (3) users receive exclusive additions, including enhanced Flip to Glyph options, refined Pocket Mode, new Glyph Toys such as Hourglass and Lunar Cycle, and a Glyph Mirror Selfie upgrade that saves both the mirrored and original versions of a photo.

Nothing OS 4.0 is rolling out first to Phone (3) and will come to other Nothing and CMF devices in the near future.

Alongside the OS update, the company is expanding Nothing Playground. Users can now describe an idea in the Widget Builder and have AI generate a custom Essential App. These creations sit inside the new Widget Drawer, introduced with OS 4.0, which consolidates both built and collected tools in one organised space.