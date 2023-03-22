Nothing Ear (2) launched in India with personal sound profiles, compact design; check price, features, specs

Nothing has launched the all-new Ear (2), head set. This is the first time the company is launching a second-generation device since its first product, the Ear (1). The new true wireless earbuds get some additional features compared to the previous gen product which includes Hi-Res Audio certification, personal sound profiles, wireless charging and better ANC technology. The new Ear (2) are much more compact in comparison to the outgoing model. The Nothing Ear (2) is also much more expensive compared to the outgoing model.

Price and Availability

Nothing Ear (2) is priced at £129/$149 globally and will be launched in India at a price of Rs 9,999. Interested buyers can purchase Ear (2) from Flipkart, Myntra, and select offline stores starting from March 28 at 12 PM.

Personal Sound Profiles

The earbuds come with a Personal Sound Profile feature that enables users to adjust the equaliser settings for optimal sound quality.

Sound

Ear (2) comes with a custom 11.6mm driver that provides deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear highs. Additionally, the company claims that its unique dual-chamber design enhances overall sound quality with smoother airflow.

More Features

Nothing has also incorporated features in Ear (2) that include Dual Connection, improved Clear Voice Technology, and Personalised Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to the unique shape of a user's ear canal. Ear (2) provides up to 36 hours of music playback after a full charge of the charging case (with ANC turned off) and supports wireless charging up to 2.5W.

Water Resistance

Ear (2) is also water-resistant with an IP54 rating for its earbuds, while the charging case is IP55 rated. The earbuds also feature press controls that can be customised for individual needs in the Nothing X app, which is available for download on Google Play Store and the App Store.