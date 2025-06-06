Nothing Headphone 1 to launch alongside Phone 3 on July 1; everything you need to know

British consumer tech company Nothing is set for a major product reveal on 1 July, when it will globally unveil its first over-ear headphones, Nothing Headphone (1), alongside its long-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3). Both devices will debut at a launch event in London at 10:30pm IST, as confirmed by co-founder and CEO Carl Pei during his keynote at SXSW London.

The Headphone (1) marks Nothing’s first entry into the over-ear audio space, building on the brand’s existing lineup of in-ear earbuds like the Ear (1), Ear (2), and Ear (Stick). “It’s our first over-the-head headphones,” Pei said on stage. “A lot of our users have been asking for it.” He called the launch a “new chapter” for the company, which is known for its community-led development and signature transparent design aesthetic.

The upcoming headphones are expected to be the first tangible product to emerge from Nothing’s recent partnership with British audio specialist KEF. When the collaboration was announced last month, the goal was described as exploring "new frontiers in sound innovation". While Nothing has not explicitly confirmed if Headphone (1) is a result of this collaboration, it seems likely.

A behind-the-scenes video shared on the company’s YouTube channel showed the design team expressing dissatisfaction with current headphone options, criticising them for being either visually uninspiring or prohibitively expensive, specifically naming Apple’s AirPods Max. The team said the goal is to create an over-ear headphone that offers a distinct visual identity, strong audio performance, and a more accessible price point.

Although Nothing has not revealed any official specifications or pricing details, a report from 9to5Google suggests that the Headphone (1) could be priced at $299 in the US. That would position it well below the AirPods Max, which retail for $600 (₹59,900) in India, while still aiming to rival them in sound quality.

The simultaneous launch of the Nothing Phone (3), touted as the brand’s “first true flagship”, adds to the momentum. Pei hinted that while smartphones remain the dominant consumer tech product today, the company is also looking beyond. “The smartphone is the most important product today, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be the most important product forever,” he said. “Success for me in the next five years would be us really finding that new form factor.”