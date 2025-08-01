Business Today
News
technology
news
Nothing Independence Day sale brings discounts on Phone 3a Pro, charging accessories, more

The offers are available until August 10 via Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and other retailers.

Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025 11:09 AM IST
Nothing Independence Day sale brings discounts on Phone 3a Pro, charging accessories, moreNothing's Independence Day sale is here

UK smartphone brand Nothing has announced the launch of its Independence Day Sale in India, featuring promotional pricing across a wide range of its smartphones and consumer tech products. The sale is already live, starting 31 July, at 12:00 noon and will run until 10 August 2025.

The sale includes discounts on several popular products, such as the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, along with audio accessories and charging equipment under the CMF by Nothing sub-brand.

Key smartphone offers include:

  • CMF Phone 2 Pro: ₹16,999
  • Nothing Phone (3a): ₹22,999
  • Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: ₹26,999

Audio and IoT devices such as the CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro 2, and Nothing Ear (a) are also part of the promotion. Accessories like GaN chargers, USB-C cables, and other power products have also been discounted.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 50MP dual camera setup with a telephoto lens, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, and a 6.77-inch display with 3000 nits peak brightness. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro adds a periscope lens with 60x zoom and a 50MP front camera capable of 4K recording.

Nothing is also offering discounts on several popular audio products and accessories:

  • CMF by Nothing Buds Pro at ₹2,799
  • Nothing Ear (a) at ₹5,999
  • Nothing Ear at ₹8,999

Charging equipment and accessories on offer include:

  • CMF by Nothing 65W GaN 3A Charger at ₹2,699
  • CMF by Nothing 140W Power GaN at ₹4,999
  • CMF by Nothing 33W Type-C Fast Charger at ₹999
  • Nothing USB Type-C Cable (1.8M) at ₹799

The offers are available through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other major offline retail outlets. Customers using ICICI Bank, SBI Card, and IDFC FIRST Bank can avail instant discounts of ₹2,000. Additional exchange bonuses of up to ₹1,000 and activation scheme savings are also available on select devices, although exact benefits may vary by platform and product availability.

Published on: Aug 1, 2025 11:09 AM IST
