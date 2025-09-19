Nothing launches Ear (3) with Super Mic, metal design and adaptive noise cancellation

Nothing has officially unveiled its Ear (3) true wireless earbuds, marking a major leap in the brand’s audio line-up. The new product introduces a Super Mic system built into the charging case, a first for the category, alongside metal accents that evolve the company’s iconic transparent aesthetic.

The Super Mic, housed inside the case, uses dual microphones with ambient-filtering technology to isolate a user’s voice and suppress background noise up to 95 dB. With a press of the TALK button, users can cut through surrounding sounds for crystal-clear conversations or even record voice notes that sync to Nothing’s Essential Space app for transcription.

Advertisement

Each earbud also features three directional microphones and a bone-conduction Voice Pick-up Unit (VPU), which captures vibrations from the jaw and ear canal. Coupled with an AI-powered noise-cancellation system trained on 20 million hours of audio, this ensures clarity even in windy environments, reducing wind noise by over 25 dB.

Ear (3) offers real-time adaptive noise cancellation up to 45 dB, adjusting every 600 milliseconds to match the user’s environment. An upgraded 12mm dynamic driver with a patterned diaphragm delivers a 20% larger radiating area, enhancing bass by 4–6 dB and treble by up to 4 dB. This provides a richer, wider soundstage compared to the previous generation.

For the first time, Nothing has added metal components into its transparent design language. The charging case is built from 100% recycled aluminium, processed through 27 precision steps, and fused using nano injection moulding to eliminate glue. The buds themselves feature a 0.35 mm custom Metal-Insulator-Metal antenna, boosting signal power and sensitivity for more stable connections.

Advertisement

Battery life has also improved, offering 10 hours of playback per charge (a 90-minute jump from the previous model) and up to 38 hours with the case. A rapid 10-minute USB-C charge delivers 10 hours of playback, while wireless charging is also supported. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC, ultra-low latency of under 120 ms for gaming, and are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Nothing Ear (3) will be sold in black and white at £179 / $179 / €179 (₹15,700 approx.). Global pre-orders opened on 18 September 2025, with sales beginning 25 September in select regions. The India launch is confirmed but pricing and release details will be announced later.