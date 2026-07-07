Nothing has launched a new tier phone in its portfolio, under the new (b) series lineup. The smartphone is being called the Nothing Phone (4b), bringing new experiences in the same brand identity. With the (b)-series, the brand has experimented with design, colour, options, and the price segment, which may make it a compelling option in the mid-range segment. Therefore, if you’re planning a smartphone upgrade, here’s what the Nothing Phone (4b) offers.

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Nothing Phone (4b): Specifications and features

Design and display: The Nothing Phone (4b) design is said to be inspired by the Phone (4a) Pro model with a unibody polycarbonate rear panel, which is also coated with a UV layer to reduce fingerprints. It features an expanded camera deco, housing a dual camera setup, and the Glyph bar that can track processes such as charging updates, countdowns, etc.; it also offers live updates. Lastly, the smartphone comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust protection.

It features a 6.77-inch rigid Samsung Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness.

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Performance and battery: Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (4b) is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor paired with an Adreno 810 GPU and Hexagon NPU. It offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is also backed by a massive 6000mAh battery in India that supports 33W fast charging. Apart from this, the Nothing OS 4.1 offers plenty of AI-powered features with Essential AI tools.

Camera: The Nothing Phone (4b) features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also offers TrueLens Engine 4 features that support AI algorithms. On the front, it supports a 16MP selfie camera.

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Nothing Phone (4b): Price and availability in India

The Nothing Phone (4b) comes at a starting price of Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant in India. The 8GB+256GB variant will be priced at 33,699. For comparison, the Phone (4a) launched at a starting price of Rs 38,999. Therefore, the B series models are a new entry-level option for buyers.